Destiny's Child's Michelle Williams Returns to Broadway in Once On This Island

by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 30, 2018
Michelle Williams
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Michelle Williams, the singer who rose to fame with the group Destiny's Child, steps into the role of Erzulie in Michael Arden's celebrated Broadway revival of Once On This Island on November 30. Williams replaces Darlesia Cearcy, who played her final performance in the role on November 28. 

"I am totally overjoyed to return to Broadway and excited to join the cast of Once On This Island," said Williams. "Taking on the role of Erzulie, the Goddess of Love, speaks to my heart. The musical is such a moving, inclusive, spiritual journey that is needed in these times. It feels just right to represent love."

Williams is a Grammy winner of Destiny's Child who made her Broadway debut in Aida. She has also been seen onstage in the revival of Chicago and on tour in Fela! and The Color Purple.

Once On This Island is the winner of the 2018 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical as well as the Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Favorite Musical Revival.

As previously announced, Once On This Island will play its final performance on January 6, 2019.

Once On This Island

Winner of the 2018 Tony Award for Best Revival for a Musical, bursting with Caribbean colors, rhythm and dance.
