Watch Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch in a Clip from To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway

Aaron Sorkin's new stage adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird may still be in previews, but the show is nearing Broadway hit status, playing to packed crowds at the Shubert Theatre eight times a week. Jeff Daniels, who takes on the iconic central role of Atticus Finch, will appear on CBS' 60 Minutes on November 25 to talk about offering a new look at the character created by Harper Lee in her Pulitzer-winning novel and embodied to Oscar-winning effect in the film version by Gregory Peck. Featured in a preview of the episode—which will also include Sorkin, LaTanya Richardson Jackson and director Bartlett Sher—Daniels says, "I'm originating the role as far as I'm concerned. There is no movie. There's a book that we're basing it on." He continued, "Part of our job is to say, 'Welcome; put the book down.'" The 60 Minutes clip also features the first piece of video footage released from the production, featuring Daniels as Atticus Finch alongside Gbenga Akinnagbe as Tom Robinson. Watch below and make plans soon to experience this reinvention of a classic work on Broadway.



