Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Watch Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch in a Clip from To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway

Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 21, 2018
Jeff Daniels in "To Kill a Mockingbird"
(Photo: "60 Minutes")

Aaron Sorkin's new stage adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird may still be in previews, but the show is nearing Broadway hit status, playing to packed crowds at the Shubert Theatre eight times a week. Jeff Daniels, who takes on the iconic central role of Atticus Finch, will appear on CBS' 60 Minutes on November 25 to talk about offering a new look at the character created by Harper Lee in her Pulitzer-winning novel and embodied to Oscar-winning effect in the film version by Gregory Peck. Featured in a preview of the episode—which will also include Sorkin, LaTanya Richardson Jackson and director Bartlett Sher—Daniels says, "I'm originating the role as far as I'm concerned. There is no movie. There's a book that we're basing it on." He continued, "Part of our job is to say, 'Welcome; put the book down.'" The 60 Minutes clip also features the first piece of video footage released from the production, featuring Daniels as Atticus Finch alongside Gbenga Akinnagbe as Tom Robinson. Watch below and make plans soon to experience this reinvention of a classic work on Broadway.

To Kill a Mockingbird

Harper Lee's classic novel arrives on Broadway, adapted by Aaron Sorkin.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Once On This Island's Alex Newell on Why He's Dying to 'Wear a Red Gown and Scream My Face Off' in Hamilton
  2. John Kander & Lin-Manuel Miranda Collaborate on Latest #Hamildrop 'Cheering for Me Now'
  3. Moulin Rouge! The Musical Sets Dates, Theater & Casting for Broadway Premiere
  4. Sing Out! The Cast of Tarell Alvin McCraney's Choir Boy Prep for Broadway Bow
  5. Katie Rose Clarke Will Return to Wicked on Broadway

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked Harry Potter and the Cursed Child The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Hamilton Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Frozen Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters