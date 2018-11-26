Tickets Are Now on Sale for All My Sons Starring Tracy Letts & Annette Bening

Tickets are now on sale for the 2019 Broadway revival of Arthur Miller's classic drama All My Sons. Gregory Mosher will direct the Roundabout Theatre Company production, slated to begin previews on April 4 with an opening scheduled for April 22 at the American Airlines Theatre. Tracy Letts and Annette Bening will star as Joe and Kate Keller.



Set in the aftermath of World War II, All My Sons follows the Keller family, who struggle to stay intact and fight for their future when a long-hidden secret threatens to emerge—forcing them to reckon with greed, denial, repentance and post-war disenchantment across generations.



Additional casting for the upcoming All My Sons revival will be announced at a later date. The production is scheduled to play a limited engagement through June 23, 2019.