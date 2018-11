The buzzy London transfer of Network began performances at the Belasco Theatre on November 10, and Broadway.com has your first look at the production, directed by Ivo van Hove. Starring Bryan Cranston, Tatiana Maslany and Tony Goldwyn, the play is based on the award-winning 1976 Paddy Chayefsky film about an news anchor who has a breakdown on national television. Check out the starry cast and the sleek set in the gallery below.