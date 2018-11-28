Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Odds & Ends: Watch Cody Simpson Sing from Anastasia in Advance of His Broadway Debut & More

Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 28, 2018
Cody Simpson in a promotional shot for "Anastasia"
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.

Watch Cody Simpson Sing from Anastasia in Advance of His Broadway Debut
Popular Australian singer Cody Simpson is gearing up to join the company of Anastasia in the role of Dmitry on November 29. Before appearing in his first main-stem gig, the mega-voiced star took to Instagram to sing a sample of the showstopping number "Everything to Win." Listen to Simpson's stirring rendition of Ahrens & Flaherty's tune below and make plans now to experience his performance on Broadway.

Michael Urie, Reed Birney & More to Make Guest Appearances in American Premiere Nassim
Off-Broadway's Barrow Street Theatricals has announced a talent-packed lineup of stars set to appear as special guests during the American premiere run of Nassim. The previously announced play, written by Nassim Soleimanpour (White Rabbit Red Rabbit), will begin previews on December 6 and open on December 12 at New York City Center Stage II. Special guests will include current Torch Song star Michael Urie, Tony winner Reed Birney (The Humans), Tony winner Tracy Letts (All My Sons) and Tony nominees Brad Oscar, Linda Emond and Michael Shannon. Nassim, which uses theatrical devices to explore the power of language, will be directed by Omar Elerian; a special guest will appear at every performance.

Lin-Manuel Miranda Offers Up a Lesson in Broadway Slang
Surprising as it may be, not everyone is as well-versed in the language of the stage as Broadway.com readers. Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda recently teamed up with Vanity Fair to do his part in familiarizing even non-theater nerds with our dictionary of terms, including "off-book," "mugging" and the beloved "money note." Watch Miranda serve up his encyclopedia of knowledge below and get ready to start schooling your family on the language of the theater this holiday season.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Hadestown, from The Great Comet's Rachel Chavkin, to Arrive at Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre
  2. Watch Laura Benanti & Rosemary Harris in a Loverly New Montage from My Fair Lady
  3. Get a First Look at Cody Simpson as Dmitry in Anastasia
  4. Aaron Sorkin on Choosing Jeff Daniels as Mockingbird's Atticus Finch: 'He Is One of the Best Actors I Know'
  5. Brandon Uranowitz & David Furr to Join Keri Russell & Adam Driver in Burn This at Broadway's Hudson Theatre

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Harry Potter and the Cursed Child The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Frozen Anastasia King Kong All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters