Odds & Ends: Watch Cody Simpson Sing from Anastasia in Advance of His Broadway Debut & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Watch Cody Simpson Sing from Anastasia in Advance of His Broadway Debut

Popular Australian singer Cody Simpson is gearing up to join the company of Anastasia in the role of Dmitry on November 29. Before appearing in his first main-stem gig, the mega-voiced star took to Instagram to sing a sample of the showstopping number "Everything to Win." Listen to Simpson's stirring rendition of Ahrens & Flaherty's tune below and make plans now to experience his performance on Broadway.

Michael Urie, Reed Birney & More to Make Guest Appearances in American Premiere Nassim

Off-Broadway's Barrow Street Theatricals has announced a talent-packed lineup of stars set to appear as special guests during the American premiere run of Nassim. The previously announced play, written by Nassim Soleimanpour (White Rabbit Red Rabbit), will begin previews on December 6 and open on December 12 at New York City Center Stage II. Special guests will include current Torch Song star Michael Urie, Tony winner Reed Birney (The Humans), Tony winner Tracy Letts (All My Sons) and Tony nominees Brad Oscar, Linda Emond and Michael Shannon. Nassim, which uses theatrical devices to explore the power of language, will be directed by Omar Elerian; a special guest will appear at every performance.



Lin-Manuel Miranda Offers Up a Lesson in Broadway Slang

Surprising as it may be, not everyone is as well-versed in the language of the stage as Broadway.com readers. Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda recently teamed up with Vanity Fair to do his part in familiarizing even non-theater nerds with our dictionary of terms, including "off-book," "mugging" and the beloved "money note." Watch Miranda serve up his encyclopedia of knowledge below and get ready to start schooling your family on the language of the theater this holiday season.



