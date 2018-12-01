Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Eric William Morris and Susan Blackwell
(Photographed by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

King Kong Star Eric William Morris Monkeys Around with Susan Blackwell on Side by Side

Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Dec 1, 2018
Christiani Pitts & Eric William Morris
in King Kong (Photo by Joan Marcus)

Eric William Morris has been performing on the stage and screen for some time, appearing on the Great White Way as Sky in Mamma Mia! and Coram Boy and featured roles on streaming gems like Mind Hunter and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Now, he's taking on the leading man role in the Broadway beast of a musical King Kong. Morris recently took a break from playing ambitious film director Carl Denham who finds Kong on Skull Island to grab some grub at Thalia on Side by Side by Susan Blackwell. Watch as he sings (full voice!) during lunchtime at the Times Square dining staple, tells Blackwell about his survival job at Circle in the Square Theatre and throws back to his high school rock band days.

Here are some must-see highlights:

Fun fact: he was a janitor at Circle in the Square Theatre while he attended theater school there.

He and his high school band The Bureau released two albums with money raised from summer jobs. Dang!

The first song he ever remembers singing is "The Heat Is On" from Beverly Hills Cop, which makes Susan giggle.

He's not afraid to sing full out at a restaurant during lunch hour.

Which is great because dang that voice is dreamy.

Just try not to get caught up in the heat of this Fantasy Jukebox moment.

Watch the full episode below!

King Kong

Something big has arrived on Broadway!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Dear Evan Hansen to Become Feature Film
  2. Eric McCormack on Watching The Cher Show Alongside Cher: 'I Think Stephanie J. Block Is Better'
  3. Tony Winner Hugh Jackman to Take Solo Show on the Road
  4. The Queer Eye Cast on The Prom: 'It's Only a Good Thing'
  5. Get a First Look at Cody Simpson as Dmitry in Anastasia

Star Files

Eric William Morris

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Harry Potter and the Cursed Child The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Frozen Anastasia King Kong All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters