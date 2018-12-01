King Kong Star Eric William Morris Monkeys Around with Susan Blackwell on Side by Side

Christiani Pitts & Eric William Morris

in King Kong (Photo by Joan Marcus)

Eric William Morris has been performing on the stage and screen for some time, appearing on the Great White Way as Sky in Mamma Mia! and Coram Boy and featured roles on streaming gems like Mind Hunter and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Now, he's taking on the leading man role in the Broadway beast of a musical King Kong. Morris recently took a break from playing ambitious film director Carl Denham who finds Kong on Skull Island to grab some grub at Thalia on Side by Side by Susan Blackwell. Watch as he sings (full voice!) during lunchtime at the Times Square dining staple, tells Blackwell about his survival job at Circle in the Square Theatre and throws back to his high school rock band days.

Here are some must-see highlights:

Fun fact: he was a janitor at Circle in the Square Theatre while he attended theater school there.

He and his high school band The Bureau released two albums with money raised from summer jobs. Dang!

The first song he ever remembers singing is "The Heat Is On" from Beverly Hills Cop, which makes Susan giggle.

He's not afraid to sing full out at a restaurant during lunch hour.

Which is great because dang that voice is dreamy.

Just try not to get caught up in the heat of this Fantasy Jukebox moment.

Watch the full episode below!