Odds & Ends: Darren Criss Named Entertainer of the Year, Alex Lacamoire Joins Fosse/Verdon & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Entertainment Weekly Crowns Darren Criss An Entertainer of the Year

We knew him when! Stage and screen favorite Darren Criss has been named one of Entertainment Weekly’s Entertainers of 2018. He made a splash when he nabbed an Emmy for his performance on American Crime Story: Assassination of Gianni Versace on FX. He joins Cardi B, Crazy Rich Asians’ Gemma Chan, Constance Wu, Michelle Yeoh and Awkwafina and Black Panther’s Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Angela Bassett. We’ll be framing this super snazzy cover!

The Killer Actor: @DarrenCriss



The actor transformed himself in the eyes of viewers and Emmy voters with his haunting work on ‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace: @ACSFX’: https://t.co/dMsgbt98Ka pic.twitter.com/zPw8oCNb2Z — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) November 29, 2018

Alex Lacamoire Will Score Lin-Manuel Miranda's Fosse/Verdon

Director Tommy Kail has recruited fellow Hamilton alum and Tony-winning composer and arranger Alex Lacamoire for his upcoming TV project Fosse/Verdon. Lacamoire will music supervise for the previously announced limited series, which follows the romantic and creative partnership of Gwen Verdon and Bob Fosse, played by Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell, respectively. Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda executive produces alongside Kail, Joe Fields and Dear Evan Hansen bookwriter Steven Levenson, who serves as the showrunner. FX recently announced an all-star lineup, including Norbert Leo Butz, Laura Osnes and Ethan Slater, to fill the roles of other theater greats.

Sara Bareilles Hits the Piano Keys for Girl Power Performance

Waitress songwriter Sara Bareilles delighted fans when she released her new single “Armor” this year. It’s the first time she’s shared new music since What’s Inside: Songs from Waitress dropped in 2015. She performed the anthem on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on November 28. Watch the epic performance in full below!







West End Production of 42nd Street Will Be Released on BroadwayHD

BroadwayHD has announced that it will capture the live stage production of 42nd Street at the Theatre Royal in the West End. The show, which is being filmed this week, will be added to its streaming line-up for 2019. 42nd Street tells the story of famed theater director Julian Marsh as he tries to mount a musical extravaganza at the height of the Great Depression.

Kecia Lewis, Arin Arbus and More named as Obie Award Judges

Broadway and off-Broadway vet Kecia Lewis is among the six distinguished New York theater community members to be named judges for the 2019 Obie Awards. The American Theatre Wing and The Village Voice will present the awards, recognizing the best in off-Broadway theater, at a ceremony on May 20, 2019. Joining Lewis will be director Arin Arbus, scenic designers Rachel Hauck and Riccardo Hernandez, playwright Rajiv Joseph, and New York Stage Review theater critic Jesse Oxfeld on a panel chaired by longtime Village Voice critic Michael Feingold.