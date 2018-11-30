Sponsored
Culturalist Challenge! Rank Your Top 10 Cher Movies That Should Be Adapted for Broadway

Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Nov 30, 2018
(Composite: Ryan Casey for Broadway.com)

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we're challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

Do you believe? The Cher Show opens on December 3. The highly anticipated sequin-fest stars Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks and newcomer Micaela Diamond as music legend Cher at different points throughout her illustrious career. In honor of the show's opening, we've been thinking about Cher (as we often do). Not only is she a powerhouse musician; the Oscar winner also has a slew of big screen credits. So, which of the films Cher has graced the screen in should come to the Great White Way in musical form?. It's a toughie, but we think you're strong enough to accept this Culturalist Challenge. Broadway.com Social Media Manager Caitlyn Gallip kicked things off with her top 10. Now it's your turn!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

