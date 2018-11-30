Sponsored
Ronald Peet & More to Join Alan Cumming in Jeremy O. Harris' World Premiere Play 'Daddy'

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 30, 2018
Ronald Peet
(Photo provided by Seven 17 PR)

Casting is complete for "Daddy," a new play by Jeremy O. Harris (Slave Play), set to make its world premiere at off-Broadway's Pershing Square Signature Center in 2019. Danya Taymor will direct the previously announced co-production of The New Group and Vineyard Theatre, slated to begin previews on February 12 with an opening set for March 5.

New to the cast is Ronald Peet (Change in the Air), Tommy Dorfman (13 Reasons Why), Kahyun Kim (Love & Money), Hari Nef (Assassination Nation) and Obie winner Charlayne Woodard (War). They join the previously announced Tony winner Alan Cumming.

Set in the L.A. hills, "Daddy" centers on Franklin (Peet), a young artist who finds himself seduced by wealthy "daddy" André (Cumming). Their erotic connection deepens from a naughty fetish to an irresistible bond, but when Franklin's Christian mother (Woodard) decides that her son is in peril, she enters into a deeply moving battle of wills with André over the soul of their baby boy.

"Daddy" will feature scenic design by Matt Saunders, costume design by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Lee Kinney. The production is scheduled to play a limited engagement through March 31.

