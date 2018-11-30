The Illusionists Delight Broadway Audiences with Magic of the Holidays

Acclaimed magic makers The Illusionists are back on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre. The newest show, titled The Illusionists—Magic of the Holidays, is scheduled to play a limited engagement through December 30.



The Illusionists—Magic of the Holidays brings master entertainers Adam Trent, Darcy Oake, Colin Cloud, Chloe Crawford, Light Balance and America's Got Talent winner Shin Lim to the Broadway stage. In addition to creative producer Simon Painter, the creative team includes executive producer Tim Lawson and director Neil Dorward.



To toast the latest stage entertainment from The Illusionists, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring the stars performing each of their unique magical specialties onstage.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.