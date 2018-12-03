The Fans Have Voted! The Top 10 Cher Movies You Want to See on Broadway

On December 3, the latest in Broadway jukebox bio-musicals opens at the Neil Simon Theatre. The Cher Show, starring Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks Micaela Diamond as Cher, follows the music icon's journey from shy backup singer to TV host to Oscar winner and beyond. In honor of the show's opening, Broadway.com asked readers to rank which Cher movies should become Broadway musicals. (It should be noted: Mask and The Witches of Eastwick have both received musical adaptations, but never on the Great White Way.) Check out the results below.

10. Come Back to the 5 & Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean





9. Tea with Mussolini





8. Faithful





7. Silkwood





6. Mask





5. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again





4. Mermaids





3. The Witches of Eastwick





2. Moonstruck





1. Burlesque

