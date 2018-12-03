Odds & Ends: Dominic West Is an Unsung Hero in First Trailer for Les Misérables Miniseries & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today and this weekend.



Dominic West & David Oyelowo Are Unsung Heroes in First Trailer for BBC's Les Misérables

The first trailer is here for BBC's upcoming nonmusical six-part miniseries adaptation of Victor Hugo's Les Misérables. Dominic West will star as Jean Valjean with David Oyelowo as Javert in the previously announced multi-part event, with an air date to come. The cast will also include Lily Collins as Fantine, Adeel Akhtar as Monsieur Thénardier, Olivia Colman as Madame Thénardier, Ellie Bamber as Cosette, Josh O’Connor as Marius and Erin Kellyman as Éponine. Give a watch to the trailer below and gear up to experience Les Miz as you've never seen it before.







Exclusive! Watch Patricia Clarkson Toast Elephant Man Co-Star Bradley Cooper

Stage-and-screen star Bradley Cooper, the Tony-nominated and Broadway.com Audience Choice Award-winning leading man of the celebrated 2014 revival of The Elephant Man, was honored by the American Cinematheque on November 29. Among the evening's special guests was Tony nominee Patricia Clarkson, who paid tribute to her Broadway colleague with a touching speech. Watch the exclusive clip below and cross your fingers that the Star Is Born helmer returns to the Great White Way soon.







King Kong Gives Back This Holiday Season

The hit musical King Kong has announced that nearly 800 homeless children will be hosted as audience members at the December 4 performance of the new show at the Broadway Theatre. The evening, which will be preceded by a special meal, will conclude with each child receiving gifts and a backpack with educational supplies in the spirit of the holiday season. King Kong has been delighting audiences of all ages since kicking off performances on October 5.