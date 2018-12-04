Sponsored
David Hunter, Marisha Wallace & More to Join Katharine McPhee in London Premiere of Waitress

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 4, 2018
David Hunter
(Photo provided by The Corner Shop PR)

A foursome of newly announced stars will soon sing Sara Bareilles' Tony-nominated score in the West End debut of Waitress. The previously announced transfer of the celebrated musical, starring Broadway alum Katharine McPhee as Jenna, will begin previews on February 8, 2019 with an opening set for March 7.

New cast members include David Hunter (Kinky Boots) as Dr. Pomatter, Marisha Wallace (Dreamgirls) as Becky, Laura Baldwin (Big Fish) as Dawn and Peter Hannah (The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart) as Earl. Additional casting will be announced soon.

Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Diane Paulus. The Broadway run, currently starring Nicolette Robinson as Jenna, opened at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on April 24, 2016.

