It's all or nothing for The Cher Show, which officially opened at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre on December 3. Starring Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks and Micaela Diamond, the bio-musical tells the story of pop culture icon Cher. With direction by Jason Moore and a book by Rick Elice, the show has the blessing of Cher herself, who also serves as a producer. Check out the photos to see the stars who stepped out to celebrate the new musical!