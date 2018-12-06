Full Cast Set for Alice by Heart Musical from Spring Awakening & Waitress Writers

Casting is here for Alice by Heart, the highly anticipated musical set to make its world premiere with off-Broadway's MCC Theater in 2019. Directed by Jessie Nelson (Waitress), who co-wrote the show's book with Spring Awakening Tony winner Steven Sater (who also penned the lyrics), the previously announced tuner features music and orchestrations by Sater's Tony-winning collaborator Duncan Sheik. Alice by Heart will run at the Newman Mills Theater as part of MCC's inaugural season in its new permanent two-venue off-Broadway home. Performances will begin on January 30 with an opening set for February 26.



Leading the cast will be Molly Gordon (Animal Kingdom) as Alice and Colton Ryan (Girl From the North Country) as Alfred/The White Rabbit, along with Grace McLean (The Great Comet), Wesley Taylor (SpongeBob Squarepants), Noah Galvin (Dear Evan Hansen), Andrew Kober (School of Rock), Mia DiLena (The Music Man), Zachary Downer (Hello, Dolly!), Zachary Infante (A Midsummer Night's Dream), Nkeki Obi-Melekwe (Bull), Catherine Ricafort (SpongeBob Squarepants) and Heath Saunders (The Great Comet).



Inspired by Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, Alice by Heart takes place in the rubble of the London Blitz of World War II, where the budding teen life of Alice Spencer (Gordon) is turned upside down as she and her dear friend Alfred (Ryan) are forced to take shelter in an underground tube station. When the ailing Alfred is quarantined, Alice encourages him to escape with her into their cherished book and journey down the rabbit hole to wonderland.



Alice by Heart will feature choreography by Rick and Jeff Kuperman and music direction/vocal arrangements by Jason Hart, with scenic design by Donyale Werle, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Bradley King, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier and additional orchestrations by Simon Hale.



Alice by Heart is slated to play a limited engagement through March 10, 2019.