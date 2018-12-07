Kathryn Erbe, Daniel Jenkins & Christopher Livingston to Lead World Premiere Drama Something Clean

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced casting for the upcoming world premiere Something Clean, a drama by Selina Fillinger set to begin performances on May 4, 2019 at the Steinberg Center for Theatre's black box venue. The previously announced Roundabout Underground production, directed by Margot Bordelon, will celebrate an opening night on May 30.



The three-hander will star Tony nominee Kathryn Erbe (The Speed of Darkness, Law & Order: Criminal Intent) as Charlotte, Tony nominee Daniel Jenkins (Big River, Oslo) as Doug and Christopher Livingston (Party People, The Architecture of Becoming) as Joey.



Something Clean follows Charlotte (Erbe), a wife and mother who will try anything to put her family back together. The new drama slips into the jagged cracks of a sex crime's aftermath—the guilt, the grief and the ways we grapple with the unthinkable.



The creative team will include Reid Thompson (scenic design), Valérie Thérèse Bart (costume design), Jiyoun Chang (lighting design) and Palmer Hefferan (original compositions and sound).



Something Clean is scheduled to play a limited engagement through June 30, 2019.