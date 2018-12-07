Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Kathryn Erbe, Daniel Jenkins & Christopher Livingston to Lead World Premiere Drama Something Clean

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 7, 2018
Kathryn Erbe
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced casting for the upcoming world premiere Something Clean, a drama by Selina Fillinger set to begin performances on May 4, 2019 at the Steinberg Center for Theatre's black box venue. The previously announced Roundabout Underground production, directed by Margot Bordelon, will celebrate an opening night on May 30.

The three-hander will star Tony nominee Kathryn Erbe (The Speed of Darkness, Law & Order: Criminal Intent) as Charlotte, Tony nominee Daniel Jenkins (Big River, Oslo) as Doug and Christopher Livingston (Party People, The Architecture of Becoming) as Joey.

Something Clean follows Charlotte (Erbe), a wife and mother who will try anything to put her family back together. The new drama slips into the jagged cracks of a sex crime's aftermath—the guilt, the grief and the ways we grapple with the unthinkable.

The creative team will include Reid Thompson (scenic design), Valérie Thérèse Bart (costume design), Jiyoun Chang (lighting design) and Palmer Hefferan (original compositions and sound).

Something Clean is scheduled to play a limited engagement through June 30, 2019.

Something Clean

Roundabout Theatre Company presents Selina Fillinger’s new drama.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Full Cast Set for Alice by Heart Musical from Spring Awakening & Waitress Writers
  2. Billy Porter, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Glenn Close, Lucas Hedges Earn 2019 Golden Globe Nominations
  3. Close Shave! Check Out Santino Fontana as Dorothy Michaels in Tootsie
  4. Looking for Glitzy Portraits of Stephanie J. Block & the Cast of The Cher Show? We Got You, Babe!
  5. Frozen Star Patti Murin on Twitter Truth-Telling and More on Show People

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon King Kong Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Pretty Woman: The Musical Frozen Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters