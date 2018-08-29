Casting Set for Usual Girls at Roundabout Underground; New Drama Something Clean Added to Season

A talented cast has been selected to lead the world premiere play Usual Girls by Ming Peiffer, directed by Tyne Rafaeli, kicking off the new season of Roundabout Underground. The previously announced production will begin previews on October 11 and open on November 5 for a limited engagement through December 9. Roundabout has also announced the second new play of the 2018-2019 season: the world premiere drama Something Clean by Selina Fillinger, directed by Margot Bordelon, set to begin in May 2019. Both productions will be held at the Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre.



The company of Usual Girls will feature Midori Francis (The Wolves), Raviv Ullman (Sticks and Bones), Ryann Redmond (Escape to Margaritaville), Ali Rose Dachis (Fish in the Dark), Karl Kenzler (Fiddler on the Roof), Jennifer Lim (Chinglish), Nicole Rodenburg (The Antipodes) and Sarah Pidgeon in her New York stage debut.



Usual Girls centers on an elementary school playground, where a boy (Ullman) threatens to tell on the girls for swearing—unless one of them kisses him. But just before lips can touch, Kyeoung (Francis) tackles the boy to the ground. The victory is short-lived. Over the coming years, Kyeoung's stories get stranger, funnier, more harrowing—and more familiar.



Something Clean follows Charlotte, a wife and mother who will try anything to put her family back together. The new drama slips into the jagged cracks of a sex crime's aftermath—the guilt, the grief and the ways we grapple with the unthinkable.



The cast and creative team for Something Clean, along with exact production dates, will be announced at a later time.