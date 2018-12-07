Full Casting Announced for Classic Stage Company's Strindbergs in Rep

Casting is complete for the upcoming off-Broadway revivals of two 19th-century August Strindberg plays to be performed in repertory at Classic Stage Company. The previously announced plays, Yaël Farber's fresh adaptation of Mies Julie (January 15-March 10, 2019) and Tony nominee Conor McPherson's new version of The Dance of Death (January 17-March 10, 2019), will be directed by Shariffa Ali and Tony winner Victoria Clark, respectively.



Mies Julie will star Elise Kibler (The Heidi Chronicles) as Julie, James Udom (The Revolving Cycles Truly) as John and Patrice Johnson Chevannes (Good Grief) as Christine. The creative team will include David L. Arsenault (scenic design), Ntokozo Fuzunina Kunene and Andrew Moerdyk (costume design), Stacey Derosier (lighting design), Quentin Chiappetta (sound design) and Andrew Orkin (composer).



Miss Julie follows the title character (Kibler), the lonely, imperious daughter of an aristocrat, who falls for her father’s charismatic footman; the scandal that ensues spirals out of control.



The Dance of Death will feature Cassie Beck (The Humans) as Alice, Richard Topol (Indecent) as Edgar and Christopher Innvar (110 in the Shade) as Kurt. The creative team will include David L. Arsenault (scenic design), Tricia Barsamian (costume design), Stacey Derosier (lighting design), Quentin Chiappetta (sound design) and Tony nominee Jeff Blumenkrantz (composer).



The Dance of Death centers on retired military man Edgar (Topol) and his wife, Alice (Beck), who have given up on any semblance of civility toward each other on the threshold of their 25th wedding anniversary. Due to their isolation, however, they are as codependent as they are hateful.



Currently appearing at Classic Stage Company is Tony winner John Doyle's new staging of Bertolt Brecht's The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui starring four-time Tony nominee Raúl Esparza.