Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Olivier Nominee Catherine McCormack to Join The Ferryman on Broadway

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 10, 2018

Catherine McCormack, a talented Olivier-nominated actress, will make her Broadway debut as Mary Carney in The Ferryman beginning on December 18. McCormack reprises her London turn in Jez Butterworth's sprawling drama, replacing original Broadway cast member Genevieve O’Reilly, who will depart the production on December 16.

McCormack earned an Olivier nomination for her 2000 turn in All My Sons. She has also been seen onstage in productions of The Graduate, My Brilliant Friend, Dancing at Lughnasa, King Lear, The Heresy of Love, Top Girls and Honour.

The Ferryman takes place in the early '80s in Northern Ireland, where the Carney farmhouse is prepping for the annual harvest and a celebratory feast. This year, however, the festivities are halted by an unexpected visitor.

Olivier winner Sam Mendes directs the production, a transfer of his Olivier-winning London premiere staging, which officially opened at Broadway's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on October 21.

Catherine McCormack in "The Ferryman"
(Photo: Johan Persson)

The Ferryman

Jez Butterworth's drama arrives on Broadway following an acclaimed run in London's West End.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Exclusive! Bryan Cranston and the Stars of Network Go from the News Studio to the Broadway.com Portrait Studio on Opening Night
  2. Once On This Island's Hailey Kilgore Gifts Susan Blackwell a Christmas Riff & More on Side by Side
  3. Close Shave! Check Out Santino Fontana as Dorothy Michaels in Tootsie
  4. Looking for Glitzy Portraits of Stephanie J. Block & the Cast of The Cher Show? We Got You, Babe!
  5. Frozen Star Patti Murin on Twitter Truth-Telling and More on Show People

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon King Kong Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Pretty Woman: The Musical Frozen Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters