Carol Burnett to Receive Inaugural Golden Globe Award in Her Name

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced that Tony-winning stage-and-screen icon Carol Burnett will receive the first-ever Golden Globe television special achievement award, named the Carol Burnett Award, honoring the highest level of achievement in the medium. A five-time Golden Globe winner and the most decorated of all time in the television category, Burnett will accept the honor at the awards ceremony that will air live coast to coast on January 6, 2019 on NBC from The Beverly Hilton.



"For more than fifty years, comedy trailblazer Carol Burnett has been breaking barriers while making us laugh," said Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Meher Tatna. "She was the first woman to host a variety sketch show, The Carol Burnett Show. She was also the first woman to win both the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor and Kennedy Center Honors. And now we add another first to her running list: the first recipient—and namesake—of the new Golden Globe top honor for achievement in television, the Carol Burnett Award. We are profoundly grateful for her contributions to the entertainment industry and honored to celebrate her legacy forever at the Golden Globes."



In addition to her achievements on-screen, Burnett earned a Tony nomination for her now iconic Broadway debut in Once Upon a Mattress and another for Moon Over Buffalo, with additional main-stem acting credits including Fade Out—Fade In and Putting It Together. She co-wrote the autobiographical play Hollywood Arms with her daughter Carrie Hamilton; it debuted on Broadway in a 2002 production directed by Harold Prince. In 1969, she was also honored with a Special Tony Award for her achievements onstage.



