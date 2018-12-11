Sponsored
Welcome to the Diner! Broadway & TV Alum Richard Kline Joins the National Tour of Waitress

News
by Ryan Gilbert • Dec 11, 2018
Richard Kline

Broadway and TV favorite Richard Kline (Broadway's City of Angels, TV's Three’s Company, the national tour of Wicked) is joining the touring production of the Broadway musical Waitress as Joe. Taking over for Larry Marshall, Kline will join the show on December 14 when Waitress plays the First Interstate Center for the Arts in Spokane, WA.

The current Waitress tour cast also includes Christine Dwyer as Jenna, Jessie Shelton as Dawn, Maiesha McQueen as Becky, Steven Good as Dr. Pomatter, Ryan G. Dunkin as Cal, Matt DeAngelis as Earl, Richard Kline and Jeremy Morse as Ogie.

Inspired by Adrienne Shelly's beloved film, Waitress tells the story of Jenna—a waitress and expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.

Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this irresistible hit features original music and lyrics by six time Grammy Award nominee Sara Bareilles, a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus.

To find out when Waitress is headed to your city, click here.

