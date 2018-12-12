Cher Is Writing Her 'Life Story'; Book to Be Published in 2020

Cher has announced that she is writing her life story, as part of a new book set to be released in 2020. The Oscar winner and recent Kennedy Center Honoree, whose life story is currently unfolding on Broadway in The Cher Show, broke the news on Twitter.

Writing Life Story🕶Book Due Out First Part Of 2020🎉

Bio Pic To Follow 🥰 — Cher (@cher) December 12, 2018

Cher is the only artist in history to reach #1 on the Billboard charts in each of the past six decades. In addition to The Cher Show, she has one Broadway credit; she starred as Sissy in Come Back to the 5 & Dime Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean in 1982. She reprised the role in the movie version the same year. She earned an Oscar for her turn in, written by Rick Elice and directed by Jason Moore, features Cher's hit song catalogue sung by three actresses portraying the diva at different points in her life. The musical arrived at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre on November 1 and officially opened on December 3.