Full Downtown Cast of Joel Grey's Yiddish-Language Fiddler on the Roof Will Move to Stage 42

Mazel tov! The full slate of stars from the downtown premiere of National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's acclaimed new Yiddish-language production of Fiddler on the Roof will appear in the 2019 off-Broadway transfer at Stage 42. Oscar- and Tony-winning legend Joel Grey directs the production, scheduled to begin uptown performances on February 11 with an official opening night set for February 24. Tickets are now on sale.



Reprising their performances from the staging at the Museum of Jewish Heritage will be the previously announced Steven Skybell as Tevye and Emmy nominee Jackie Hoffman as Yente, with the newly confirmed Jennifer Babiak as Golde, Rachel Zatcoff as Tzeitel, Stephanie Lynne Mason as Hodl, Rosie Jo Neddy as Khave, Ben Liebert as Motl, Drew Seigla as Pertshik, Cameron Johnson as Fyedka, Bruce Sabath as Leyzer-Volf, Lisa Fishman as Bobe Tsaytl and Jodi Snyder as Frume-Sore.



They will be joined by Raquel Nobile as Shprintze, Samantha Hahn as Beylke, Joanne Borts as Sheyndl, Kirk Geritano as Avrom, Evan Mayer as Sasha, Nick Raynor as Yosl, Adam B. Shapiro as Der Rov, James Monroe Števko as Mendl, Lauren Jeanne Thomas as Der Fiddler, Bobby Underwood as Der Gradavoy and Mikhl Yashinsky as Nokhum/Mordkhe.



The ensemble will include Michael Einav, Abby Goldfarb, John Giesige, Moshe Lobel, Jonathan Quigley and Kayleen Seidl.



Based on the "Tevye the Dairyman" vignettes by Sholem Aleichem, the Yiddish-language Fiddler features the original book of Joseph Stein translated by Shraga Friedman, with the celebrated music of Jerry Bock. Iconic Fiddler lyricist Sheldon Harnick and original producer/director Harold Prince consulted with National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene on the production's development.



Fiddler on the Roof features music direction by Zalmen Mlotek and choreography by Staś Kmieć, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier and lighting design by Peter Kaczorowski.



The mounting at the Museum of Jewish Heritage runs through December 30.

Jackie Hoffman in Fiddler on the Roof at the Museum of Jewish Heritage

(Photo: Victor Nechay/ProperPix)