Tickets Are Now on Sale for Joel Grey's Yiddish-Language Fiddler on the Roof at Stage 42

Tickets are now on sale for the Stage 42 transfer of the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's acclaimed new Yiddish-language production of Fiddler on the Roof. Oscar- and Tony-winning legend Joel Grey directs the production, which arrives on the heels of a much-extended run at the Museum of Jewish Heritage, scheduled to begin uptown performances on February 11 with an official opening night set for February 24. Emmy-winning stage favorite Jackie Hoffman reprises her turn as Yente alongside Steven Skybell returning to the role of Tevye.



Based on the "Tevye the Dairyman" vignettes by Sholem Aleichem, the Yiddish-language Fiddler features the original book of Joseph Stein translated by Shraga Friedman, with the celebrated music of Jerry Bock. Iconic Fiddler lyricist Sheldon Harnick and original producer/director Harold Prince consulted with National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene on the production's development.



This Fiddler on the Roof features music direction by Zalmen Mlotek and choreography by Staś Kmieć, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier and lighting design by Peter Kaczorowski.

Jackie Hoffman in Fiddler on the Roof at the Museum of Jewish Heritage

(Photo: Victor Nechay/ProperPix)