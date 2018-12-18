Olivier Nominee Catherine McCormack Makes Broadway Debut in The Ferryman

Olivier-nominated actress Catherine McCormack makes her Broadway debut as Mary Carney in The Ferryman beginning on December 18. McCormack reprises her London turn in Jez Butterworth's sprawling drama, replacing original Broadway cast member Genevieve O’Reilly, who departed the production on December 16.



McCormack earned an Olivier nomination for her 2000 turn in All My Sons. She has also been seen onstage in productions of The Graduate, My Brilliant Friend, Dancing at Lughnasa, King Lear, The Heresy of Love, Top Girls and Honour.



The Ferryman takes place in the early '80s in Northern Ireland, where the Carney farmhouse is prepping for the annual harvest and a celebratory feast. This year, however, the festivities are halted by an unexpected visitor.



Olivier winner Sam Mendes directs the production, a transfer of his Olivier-winning London-premiere staging, which officially opened at Broadway's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on October 21.