Toronto's Dear Evan Hansen Finds Its Star in Robert Markus

Canada's own Robert Markus has been cast in the title role of the Canadian premiere production of the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen. The previously announced mounting, which will mark the musical's first international staging, will begin performances on March 5, 2019 at Toronto's historic Royal Alexandra Theatre.



Originally from Vancouver and a graduate of the University of Alberta's BFA program, Markus has performed three seasons at the Stratford Festival in such musicals as Tommy, The Rocky Horror Show, The Music Man and Fiddler on the Roof. He has also performed at the Shaw Festival, in Toronto at Young People's Theatre, in Calgary at the Citadel, in Hamilton at Theatre Aquarius and in London, ON, at the Grand.



Dear Evan Hansen follows outsider Evan Hansen (Markus), who feels invisible to his peers, his crush and his own mother. A letter he writes leads to an incident with a classmate, a series of lies and an entire community movement that catapults Evan into the spotlight. As the momentum builds and stakes rise, he struggles to hold onto his secret without jeopardizing his relationship with the ones he holds close.



The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, Dear Evan Hansen features a Tony-winning book by Steven Levenson, a Tony-winning score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and direction by four-time Tony nominee Greif.