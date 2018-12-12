Odds & Ends: Chris Noth to Join Isabelle Huppert for U.S. Premiere of The Mother & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Chris Noth to Join Isabelle Huppert for U.S. Premiere of The Mother

Casting is complete for Atlantic Theater Company's upcoming U.S. premiere of The Mother by Florian Zeller (playwright of The Father). Adapted by Christopher Hampton (also of The Father) and directed by Trip Cullman (Lobby Hero), the production will begin previews on February 20, 2019 with an opening night set for March 11. Joining the previously announced Oscar nominee Isabelle Huppert (Elle) as Anne will be Golden Globe nominee Chris Noth (Sex and the City) as Pierre, with Justice Smith (The Get Down) as Nicolas and Odessa Young (Days of Rage) as Élodie. The Mother is described as a captivating and disquieting new play about a woman grasping for stability. The production is slated to play a limited engagement through April 7.



Tovah Feldshuh & Edward Asner to Lead Tour of The Soap Myth

Four-time Tony nominee Tovah Feldshuh (Golda's Balcony) and seven-time Emmy winner Edward Asner (The Mary Tyler Moore Show) have signed on to co-star in an upcoming East Coast tour of The Soap Myth. Written by Jeff Cohen, the play dramatizes the friendship that develops between young Jewish journalist Annie Blumberg (Feldshuh) and cantankerous Holocaust survivor Milton Saltzman (Asner). Pam Berlin will direct the production, billed as staged readings, set to begin on January 20, 2019 in Owings Mills, Maryland and running through January 29 in Commack, NY. The Soap Myth was originally presented off-Broadway by Roundabout Theatre Company in 2012.



Christine Ebersole to Sing Out at Boston's Huntington Theatre Company

Tony-winning Broadway icon Christine Ebersole has signed on to debut the latest installment of the acclaimed "Broadway @" series with the Huntington Theatre Company in Boston. Ebersole will appear alongside musical director Seth Rudetsky to chat about and sing from the best moments in her longtime stage career. The pair of concerts will be held at the Calderwood Pavilion at the Boston Center for the Arts on January 26 at 5:00pm and 8:00pm. In addition to her Tony-winning turns in 42nd Street and Grey Gardens, Ebersole's Broadway credits include War Paint, Oklahoma!, On the Twentieth Century, Blithe Spirit and Steel Magnolias.



Pretty Woman Stars Toast Former Nederlander Theatre Tenant Rent

We're counting down the days till the premiere of Fox's Rent Live. In anticipation of the major television event, the stars of the Broadway musical Pretty Woman, who perform eight times a week at the Nederlander Theatre—the original Broadway home of Rent—took part in a #RentSingAlong backstage and onstage. Watch the cast sing "Seasons of Love" below and gear up to see the talent-packed cast of Rent Live! on your TV screen on January 27, 2019.