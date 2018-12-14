Sponsored
Brad Oscar, Omar Metwally & More to Guest-Star in Off-Broadway's Nassim

by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 14, 2018
Barrow Street Theatricals has announced the latest rotating cast of guest actors for the American premiere of Nassim by celebrated Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour (White Rabbit Red Rabbit). Omar Elerian directs the play, which officially opened at New York City Center's Stage II space on December 12.

Joining the production on Friday, December 14 at 7:30pm will be two-time Emmy-winning writer Peter Grosz (The President Show); Saturday, December 15 at 2:30pm will feature actress Keilly McQuail (Her Requiem); Saturday, December 15 at 7:30pm will highlight Tony-nominated actor Omar Metwally (Sixteen Wounded, The Affair); Sunday, December 16 at 2:30pm will include writer Alex Marino (The Daily Show); Sunday, December 16 at 7:30pm will feature SAG-winning actor Scott Adsit (30 Rock); Tuesday, December 18 at 7:30pm will guest-star Lortel-nominated actor/director Ben Steinfeld (Cyrano de Bergerac); Wednesday, December 19 at 7:30pm will feature three-time Tony-nominated playwright Craig Lucas (Prelude to a Kiss); Thursday, December 20 at 7:30pm will star Lortel-nominated actor Armando Riesco (The Happiest Song Plays Last) and Friday, December 21 at 7:30pm will include two-time Tony-nominated actor Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!).

Nassim uses theatrical devices to explore the power of language, with a special guest star appearing at every performance. As previously announced, Barrow Street Theatricals, formerly Barrow Street Theatre, has moved uptown to City Center just for this production, which began previews on December 6.

Additional rotating guest actors will be announced shortly.

Newsletters