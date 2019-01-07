Sponsored
King Kong Star Christiani Pitts Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger

by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 7, 2019
Christiani Pitts in "King Kong"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Newcomer Christiani Pitts, who is currently thrilling audiences as Ann Darrow in King Kong, will lead Broadway.com's latest vlog, Queen of New York, beginning on January 10. The vlog will follow Pitts and her co-stars backstage and onstage at the Broadway Theatre where the new musical is playing to delighted audiences eight times a week.

Based on the 1932 novel, King Kong follows a young actress (played by Pitts) and a maverick filmmaker (Eric William Morris) as they voyage from the bustling streets of 1930s New York to an uncharted island to capture the greatest wonder the world has ever seen. At the center of the show is a 20-foot-high, 2,000-pound gorilla brought to life by a team of seamlessly integrated artists and technicians.

In addition to her turn in King Kong, Pitts has been seen on Broadway in A Bronx Tale The Musical and in regional productions of Rent, Aida, Big Fish and Cabaret. Her screen credits include Elementary and Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son.

Tune in and watch Pitts take Broadway.com readers behind the scenes at the new musical that is playing to excited crowds every night. Queen of New York will run every Thursday for eight weeks.

Newsletters