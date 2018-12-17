Sponsored
Daveed Diggs to Star in Suzan-Lori Parks' World Premiere Play White Noise at the Public Theater

by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 17, 2018
Daveed Diggs
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Tony-winning Hamilton alum Daveed Diggs will return home to the Public Theater in 2019, appearing in White Noise, a new play by Pulitzer winner Suzan-Lori Parks. Directed by Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis, the previously announced production will begin previews on March 5 with an opening night set for March 20. Joining Diggs in the cast will be Sheria Irving (Romeo and Juliet) and Zoë Winters (The Last Match).

"Suzan-Lori Parks, our Master Writer Chair, has written extraordinary roles and we are blessed in extraordinary actors to play them," said Eustis. “Sheria, Zoë and Daveed are brilliant actors and the core of a great ensemble."

The play follows longtime friends and lovers Leo (Diggs), Misha (Irving), Ralph and Dawn (Winters), who are educated, progressive, cosmopolitan and woke. When a racially motivated incident with the cops leaves Leo shaken, he decides extreme measures must be taken for self-preservation.

White Noise is slated to play a limited engagement through April 14. Additional casting is to come.

White Noise

Suzan-Lori Parks' world premiere play about race, friendship, and our rapidly unraveling social contract.
