This Week's #LiveAtFive Includes American Idol Alumni, The Grinch & More!

Broadway.com #LiveatFive is a daily news show on Facebook Live, in which Broadway.com editors discuss what's going on in the theater community and chat with stage stars about their current and upcoming projects.

Get to know the guests who will appear on #LiveatFive during the week of December 17.

December 17 - June Squibb, Waitress

Oscar nominee June Squibb is back on Broadway as Old Josie in Waitress. She is the first woman to play the role, which was originally Old Joe. Squibb earned an Oscar nomination for her turn in Alexander Payne's Nebraska. Her Broadway credits include Sacrilege, Gorey Stories, The Happy Time and Gypsy. Squibb has appeared off-Broadway in The Public Good, No Shoestrings and The Boy Friend. She'll be a #LiveAtFive guest on Monday, December 17 to talk all about her time at the diner.

December 18 - Fra Fee, The Ferryman

Fra Fee is currently making his Broadway debut in The Ferryman and will be a #LiveAtFive guest on Tuesday, December 18. He is reprising the role of Michael Carney, which he originated in the West End production. Fee also appeared in the West End in As You Like It. His other stage credits include Wind in the Willows, The Fix, The Last Five Years, Romeo and Juliet, Candide, Les Misérables and more. Don't miss this live interview to ask this performer all of your questions.

December 19 - Gavin Lee, How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Tony nominee Gavin Lee is everyone's favorite Christmas-hater as he stars in How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Lee earned Tony nominations for his work in Mary Poppins and SpongeBob SquarePants. He also appeared in Les Misérables on Broadway. Lee's screen credits include White Collar, Law and Order: SVU and more! Be sure to watch his #LiveAtFive interview on Wednesday, December 19 to hear all about what it's like to steal Christmas every night.

December 20 - Christiani Pitts, King Kong

Christiani Pitts is currently starring in King Kong on Broadway as Ann Darrow. She made her Broadway debut in A Bronx Tale. Pitts' other stage credits include Rent, Aida, Big Fish and Cabaret. She has appeared on screen in Elementary and Big Momma’s House 3, Like Father Like Son. Watch her #LiveAtFive interview on Thursday, December 20 to learn what it's like to bring this iconic film to the stage.

December 21 - Clay Aiken & Ruben Studdard, Ruben & Clay's First Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show

Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken made themselves known for being the finalists on American Idol season two and now they've reunited for Ruben & Clay's First Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show. This marks the first time Aiken and Studdard have performed together on a national stage since their dramatic 2003 American Idol finale. Aiken has previously appeared on Broadway as Sir Robin in Spamalot while Studdard's theatrical credits include a national touring production of Ain't Misbehavin'. This new holiday show marks his Broadway debut. Tune in for the final #LiveAtFive of 2018 on Friday, December 21.

P.S. Did you know that #LiveatFive is also a podcast? Make sure to subscribe and stay up to date with Broadway news and interviews.