Watch Anastasia's Christy Altomare & Cody Simpson Duet on a Stirring 'Once Upon a December'

Audiences are cheering for Cody Simpson, the talented Aussie star who is currently making his Broadway debut as Dmitry in the celebrated musical Anastasia at the Broadhurst Theatre. In a sneak preview of Simpson's glorious vocals, the production has released a music video featuring Broadway.com Star of the Year Christy Altomare teaming up with her new leading man on an acoustic version of Ahrens & Flaherty's moving tune "Once Upon a December." Watch the talented pair of stars below and make plans now to experience their performances in person on Broadway.



