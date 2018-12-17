Sponsored
Watch Anastasia's Christy Altomare & Cody Simpson Duet on a Stirring 'Once Upon a December'

by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 17, 2018

Audiences are cheering for Cody Simpson, the talented Aussie star who is currently making his Broadway debut as Dmitry in the celebrated musical Anastasia at the Broadhurst Theatre. In a sneak preview of Simpson's glorious vocals, the production has released a music video featuring Broadway.com Star of the Year Christy Altomare teaming up with her new leading man on an acoustic version of Ahrens & Flaherty's moving tune "Once Upon a December." Watch the talented pair of stars below and make plans now to experience their performances in person on Broadway.

Anastasia

The spectacular stage adaptation of the 1997 film, featuring a score by Ahrens and Flaherty.
