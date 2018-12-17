Broadway Grosses: The Boss Goes Out on Top as Springsteen on Broadway Concludes Hit Run

One of the biggest surprises of the past year on the Great White Way was the sensational debut of Springsteen on Broadway, the sold-out mega-hit concert engagement featuring iconic singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen. In its final week of just four performances at the Walter Kerr Theatre, the show packed the Walter Kerr Theatre, raking in $1,895,695.00 and filling the house to 100.00% capacity. The Boss might have exited the Great White Way, but there's still a chance to catch his Tony-winning hit on repeat, as Netflix has since debuted the filmed version of the show.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending December 16.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,255,649.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,353,831.00)
3. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,049,378.00)
4. Wicked ($2,045,142.00)
5. Frozen ($1,929,357.50)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Torch Song ($239,418.50)
4. Head Over Heels ($214,570.75)
3. Ruben & Clay's First Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show ($162,962.00)
2. Choir Boy ($150,962.00)*
1. Celebrity Autobiography ($115,653.00)**
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.43%)
2. Hamilton (101.81%)
3. Come From Away (101.80%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.54%)
5. Network (101.40%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Kinky Boots (64.58%)
4. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (54.29%)
3. Head Over Heels (53.41%)
2. The New One (52.18%)
1. Ruben & Clay's First Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show (38.58%)
*Number based on seven performances
*Number based on one performance
Source: The Broadway League
