Broadway Grosses: The Boss Goes Out on Top as Springsteen on Broadway Concludes Hit Run

The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 17, 2018
Bruce Springsteen in "Springsteen on Broadway"
(Photo: Kevin Mazur)

One of the biggest surprises of the past year on the Great White Way was the sensational debut of Springsteen on Broadway, the sold-out mega-hit concert engagement featuring iconic singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen. In its final week of just four performances at the Walter Kerr Theatre, the show packed the Walter Kerr Theatre, raking in $1,895,695.00 and filling the house to 100.00% capacity. The Boss might have exited the Great White Way, but there's still a chance to catch his Tony-winning hit on repeat, as Netflix has since debuted the filmed version of the show.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending December 16.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,255,649.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,353,831.00)
3. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,049,378.00)
4. Wicked ($2,045,142.00)
5. Frozen ($1,929,357.50)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Torch Song ($239,418.50)
4. Head Over Heels ($214,570.75)
3. Ruben & Clay's First Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show ($162,962.00)
2. Choir Boy ($150,962.00)*
1. Celebrity Autobiography ($115,653.00)**

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.43%)
2. Hamilton (101.81%)
3. Come From Away (101.80%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.54%)
5. Network (101.40%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Kinky Boots (64.58%)
4. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (54.29%)
3. Head Over Heels (53.41%)
2. The New One (52.18%)
1. Ruben & Clay's First Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show (38.58%)

*Number based on seven performances
*Number based on one performance

Source: The Broadway League

