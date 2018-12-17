Down the Rabbit Hole! The Cast and Creative Team of Alice by Heart Prepare for Off-Broadway

It's time to go down the rabbit hole to follow the cast and creative team of MCC Theater's Alice by Heart as they prepare to bring it off-Broadway. With direction by Jessie Nelson, who co-wrote the book with Steven Sater, Alice by Heart features lyrics and music by Sater and Duncan Sheik. Led by Molly Gordon and Colton Ryan, the new tuner also features Wesley Taylor, Grace McLean and Andrew Kober. Check out the photos of the team before they began rehearsals and be sure to see this world premiere once it officially opens on February 26.

Alice by Heart co-choreographer Rick Kuperman, co-book writer and lyricist Steven Sater, director and co-book writer Jessie Nelson and co-choreographer Jeff Kuperman.