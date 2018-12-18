Sponsored
Tickets Are Now on Sale for By the Way, Meet Vera Stark at Off-Broadway's Signature Theatre

by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 18, 2018
Tickets are now on sale for the first revival of By the Way, Meet Vera Stark by two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage. Obie winner Kamilah Forbes will direct the Signature Theatre production, set to begin previews on January 29, 2019 with an opening night scheduled for February 19 at the Pershing Square Signature Center. Jenni Barber and Jessica Frances Dukes will star.

Set in Golden Age Hollywood, the play follows aspiring starlet Vera Stark (Dukes) who works as a maid to Gloria Mitchell (Barber), an aging star grasping at her fading career. Worlds collide when Vera lands a trailblazing role in an antebellum epic starring her boss. While Vera's portrayal of a slave turns out to be groundbreaking, decades later scholars and film buffs grapple with the actress' legacy in Hollywood and the impact that race had on her controversial career.

The cast will also include Tony nominee Manoel Felciano as Max/Peter, Warner Miller as Leroy/Herb, Carra Patterson as Anna Mae/Afua, Heather Alicia Simms as Lottie/Carmen and David Turner as Brad/Slavick.

The creative team includes Clint Ramos (scenic design), Dede M. Ayite (costume design), Matt Frey (lighting design), Mikaal Sulaiman (sound design), Katherine Freer (projection design) and Daniel Kluger (composition).

By the Way, Meet Vera Stark will play a limited engagement through March 3.

Signature Theatre presents the first revival of Lynn Nottage's fast-paced and sly satire.
