Colin Quinn Will Team Up with Audible for New Solo Comedy Red State Blue State

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 19, 2018
Colin Quinn
(Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Broadway alum Colin Quinn will return to the stage in 2019, premiering his latest solo comedy Red State Blue State at off-Broadway's Minetta Lane Theatre. Bobby Morseco will direct the show, which will be recorded live by Audible for release as an audio play. Previews will begin on January 5 with the official opening scheduled for January 22.

"We all know I don't owe this country anything," said Quinn. "In fact, it probably owes me. You, however, owe the country a visit to my show to give it a proper sendoff before it implodes."

In Red State Blue State, Quinn lays bare the absurdities, hypocrisies and calamities on both sides of the political divide.

A veteran of Saturday Night Live, Quinn's past solo shows include An Irish Wake, Long Story Short and The New York Story.

Red State Blue State will play a limited engagement through March 3.

Newsletters