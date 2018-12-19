Colin Quinn Will Team Up with Audible for New Solo Comedy Red State Blue State

Broadway alum Colin Quinn will return to the stage in 2019, premiering his latest solo comedy Red State Blue State at off-Broadway's Minetta Lane Theatre. Bobby Morseco will direct the show, which will be recorded live by Audible for release as an audio play. Previews will begin on January 5 with the official opening scheduled for January 22.



"We all know I don't owe this country anything," said Quinn. "In fact, it probably owes me. You, however, owe the country a visit to my show to give it a proper sendoff before it implodes."



In Red State Blue State, Quinn lays bare the absurdities, hypocrisies and calamities on both sides of the political divide.



A veteran of Saturday Night Live, Quinn's past solo shows include An Irish Wake, Long Story Short and The New York Story.



Red State Blue State will play a limited engagement through March 3.