30 Rock's Jack McBrayer to Make West End Debut as Ogie in Waitress

In the latest piece of perfect casting for the London premiere of Waitress, Emmy-nominated star Jack McBrayer has been announced to take on the role of Ogie. The previously announced West End production will begin previews on February 8, 2019 with an opening set for March 7 at the Adelphi Theatre.



McBrayer was Emmy-nominated for his portrayal of Kenneth Parcell on NBC's 30 Rock and for his turn as Ollie in Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell. He is also known for his work on The Jack and Triumph Show, Cooties and Forgetting Sarah Marshall.



McBrayer joins a previously announced slate of stars led by Katharine McPhee reprising her Broadway performance as Jenna, along with David Hunter as Dr. Pomatter, Marisha Wallace as Becky, Laura Baldwin as Dawn and Peter Hannah as Earl. Additional casting will be announced soon.



Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Diane Paulus. The Broadway run opened at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on April 24, 2016.