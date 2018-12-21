Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Donald Moffat, Tony-Nominated Actor of Stage & Screen, Dies at 87

Obit
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 21, 2018
Mary Grace Canfield & Donald Moffat in "The Bald Soprano/Jack, or the Submission" off-Broadway in 1958
(Photo: New York Public Library for the Performing Arts)

Donald Moffat, a multi-talented actor who thrived in theater works ranging from Shakespeare to O'Neill, passed away on December 20 in Sleepy Hollow, New York, according to The New York Times. The cause of death was complications from a stroke. Moffat was 87.

Born on December 26, 1930 in England, Moffat studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. His stage career began at the Old Vic, soon moving to New York at age 26 and landing a Broadway-debut turn in Under Milk Wood (1957).

Moffat continued working on Broadway steadily, with performances in Much Ado About Nothing (1959), The Tumbler (1960), Duel of Angels (1960), A Passage to India (1962), The Affair (1962), You Can't Take It With You (1965) and The School for Scandal (1966).

Several credits into his Broadway career, Moffat earned a pair of Tony nominations in the same season, for his turns in Right You Are If You Think You Are (1966) and The Wild Duck (1967). His other main-stem credits include War and Peace (1967), The Cherry Orchard (1968), Cock-a-Doodle Dandy (1969), Hamlet (1969), Father's Day (1971), Play Memory (1984), The Iceman Cometh (1985) and The Heiress (1995), which marked his final Broadway turn.

Moffat's many screen roles include memorable performances on the series One Life to Live (1968-1969) and Logan's Run (1977-1978) and in the films The Thing (1982), Music Box (1989) and Clear and Present Danger (1994).

Moffat's rich off-Broadway résumé was highlighted by a pair of performances at the Public Theater's Delacorte venue in Central Park: He was celebrated for a turn as Falstaff in Henry IV Part I (1987) and played the title role in Titus Andronicus (1989). Moffat earned an Obie Award for his turn alongside Frances Conroy and Marian Seldes in Tina Howe's Painting Churches (1983) and won acclaim as Mr. Martin/Grandfather Jack in a dual staging of Ionesco's The Bald Soprano/Jack, or the Submission (1958).

Moffat is survived by his wife, three daughters, a son, 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Nonstop! Lin-Manuel Miranda on Mary Poppins Returns, Fosse/Verdon, The Little Mermaid, Tick, Tick...BOOM! and More
  2. Erika Henningsen Is the 2018 Broadway.com Star of the Year!
  3. Christopher Jackson, Barack Obama & Bebe Winans Offer Up a Final #Hamildrop for the Books
  4. The Lifespan of a Fact's Cherry Jones on Her 'Delicious' Co-Stars & More on Show People
  5. The Cher Show Costume Designer Bob Mackie on Revisiting the Iconic Looks of His 'Most Notorious' Client

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin King Kong The Cher Show Pretty Woman: The Musical Dear Evan Hansen Come From Away Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters