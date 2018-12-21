Odds & Ends: Watch Sierra Boggess Sing from Her Latest Stage Turn in Ever After & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Watch Sierra Boggess Sing from Her Latest Stage Turn in Ever After

On the heels of the recent news that silver-voiced Broadway alum Sierra Boggess (School of Rock) will lead the cast of Alliance Theatre's new production of Ever After, the Atlanta theater that gave us The Prom has released video footage of Boggess singing from Zina Goldrich and Marcy Heisler's lively original score. Watch Boggess sing "Who Needs Love" below and make plans to experience this one-of-a-kind musical comedy beginning on January 15, 2019.







Dramatists Guild Foundation Announces Grant to Support Theater Writers

Good news for The Dramatists Guild Foundation! The organization has announced that it has received a $2 million commitment from the Seller-Lehrer Family Foundation, Inc. in support of DGF's Emergency Grants and Fellows Program. The Dramatists Guild Foundation is an established nonprofit that fuels the future of American theater by supporting the writers who create it. DGF fosters playwrights, composers, lyricists and book writers at all stages of their careers. The organization creates educational programs; provides awards, grants and stipends; offers free space to create new works; and gives emergency aid to writers in need.



Here's a First Look at Marin Ireland & Kristolyn Lloyd in the New Drama Blue Ridge

A talent-packed cast has been assembled for the world premiere production of Blue Ridge by Abby Rosebrock, currently in previews off-Broadway at the Atlantic Theater Company. The play follows a progressive high-school teacher with a rage problem who retaliates against her unscrupulous boss and is sentenced to six months at a church-sponsored halfway house. Check out a first-look photo of Tony nominee Marin Ireland and Dear Evan Hansen alum Kristolyn Lloyd below, and go experience the play for yourself. The production officially opens on January 7, 2019.

(Photo: Ahron R. Foster)