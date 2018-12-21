Sponsored
Cory Michael Smith
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Cory Michael Smith, Amy Ryan & More Sign On as Guest Stars for Nassim

by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 21, 2018

Barrow Street Theatricals has announced the newest round of rotating guest actors through the beginning of the year for the American premiere of Nassim by celebrated Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour (White Rabbit Red Rabbit), featuring direction by Omar Elerian. Among the lineup of stars is Cory Michael Smith (Gotham), Tony nominee Amy Ryan (A Streetcar Named Desire) and Nathan Lee Graham (LA to Vegas). The full list of upcoming guest stars is below.

Saturday, December 22 at 2:30pm—Amy Ryan
Saturday, December 22 at 7:30pm—Ewen Bremner
Sunday, December 23 at 2:30pm—Seth Barrish
Sunday, December 23 at 7:30pm—George Demas
Wednesday, December 26 at 2:30pm—Kati Brazda
Wednesday, December 26 at 7:30pm—Manu Narayan
Thursday, December 27 at 7:30pm—Jessie Austrian
Friday, December 28 at 7:30pm—Will Brill
Saturday, December 29 at 2:30pm—Nathan Darrow
Saturday, December 29 at 7:30pm—Noah Brody
Sunday, December 30 at 2:30pm—Nathan Lee Graham
Sunday, December 30 at 7:30pm—Lee Wilkof
Wednesday, January 2 at 7:30pm—Thom Sesma
Thursday, January 3 at 7:30pm —Annie Parisse
Friday, January 4 at 7:30pm—Ken Marks
Saturday, January 5 at 2:30pm—John Rapson
Saturday, January 5 at 7:30pm—Lisa Emery
Sunday, January 6 at 2:30pm—Meghan O’Neill
Sunday, January 6 at 7:30pm—Cory Michael Smith

Nassim uses theatrical devices to explore the power of language, with a special guest star appearing at every performance. As previously announced, Barrow Street Theatricals, formerly Barrow Street Theatre, has moved uptown to City Center just for this production, which began previews on December 6 and opened on December 12.

Additional rotating guest actors will be announced shortly.

