Cory Michael Smith, Amy Ryan & More Sign On as Guest Stars for Nassim

Barrow Street Theatricals has announced the newest round of rotating guest actors through the beginning of the year for the American premiere of Nassim by celebrated Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour (White Rabbit Red Rabbit), featuring direction by Omar Elerian. Among the lineup of stars is Cory Michael Smith (Gotham), Tony nominee Amy Ryan (A Streetcar Named Desire) and Nathan Lee Graham (LA to Vegas). The full list of upcoming guest stars is below.



Saturday, December 22 at 2:30pm—Amy Ryan

Saturday, December 22 at 7:30pm—Ewen Bremner

Sunday, December 23 at 2:30pm—Seth Barrish

Sunday, December 23 at 7:30pm—George Demas

Wednesday, December 26 at 2:30pm—Kati Brazda

Wednesday, December 26 at 7:30pm—Manu Narayan

Thursday, December 27 at 7:30pm—Jessie Austrian

Friday, December 28 at 7:30pm—Will Brill

Saturday, December 29 at 2:30pm—Nathan Darrow

Saturday, December 29 at 7:30pm—Noah Brody

Sunday, December 30 at 2:30pm—Nathan Lee Graham

Sunday, December 30 at 7:30pm—Lee Wilkof

Wednesday, January 2 at 7:30pm—Thom Sesma

Thursday, January 3 at 7:30pm —Annie Parisse

Friday, January 4 at 7:30pm—Ken Marks

Saturday, January 5 at 2:30pm—John Rapson

Saturday, January 5 at 7:30pm—Lisa Emery

Sunday, January 6 at 2:30pm—Meghan O’Neill

Sunday, January 6 at 7:30pm—Cory Michael Smith



Nassim uses theatrical devices to explore the power of language, with a special guest star appearing at every performance. As previously announced, Barrow Street Theatricals, formerly Barrow Street Theatre, has moved uptown to City Center just for this production, which began previews on December 6 and opened on December 12.



Additional rotating guest actors will be announced shortly.