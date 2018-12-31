Sponsored
Broadway.com Readers Vote Mean Girls as Their Top Show of 2018! See What Others Made the Top 10 List

2018 Year in Review
by Lindsey Sullivan • Dec 31, 2018
Erika Henningsen, Ashley Park, Taylor Louderman & Kate Rockwell in "Mean Girls"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Now this news is fetch! We asked Broadway.com fans to vote for their favorite Great White Way production of 2018, and Mean Girls took the top spot! The production and its talented stars have received a lot of love from Broadway.com fans this year: star and vlogger Erika Henningsen landed the title of Broadway.com's Star of the Year. The musical also topped this year's Broadway.com Audience Choice Award wins with eight accolades. With the bubbly set to pop and the confetti scheduled to fall as the clock strikes midnight, what better way to gear up for the new year than revealing the top 10 productions fans loved this past year? Check out the list below to see what other Broadway shows made the cut!

10. The Boys in the Band

9. The Cher Show

8. My Fair Lady

7. Head Over Heels

6. Carousel

5. Angels in America

4. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

3. The Prom

2. Frozen

1. Mean Girls

