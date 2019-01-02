Sponsored
Jeff Daniels & Gbenga Akinnagbe in "To Kill a Mockingbird"
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

Broadway Grosses: Smash Holiday Week Ignites a Series of Box Office Records

The Biz
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 2, 2019

The week between Christmas and New Year's saw a slew of record-breaking grosses for shows across the Great White Way. Leading the path was Aaron Sorkin's acclaimed stage adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird, which took in $1,701,683.59 at the Shubert Theatre, becoming the highest-grossing American play in a single week ever on Broadway. Also of note was a trio of house records set by Disney's Broadway musicals: Aladdin (with a gross of $2,584,549.00) at the New Amsterdam Theatre, Frozen ($2,624,495.00) at the St. James Theatre and The Lion King ($3,696,974.00) at the Minskoff Theatre. The 2018 Tony-winning Best Play, the two-part Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Lyric Theatre, made $2,525,850.00 and set a new record as the highest-grossing play in Broadway history. Long-running hit Wicked, which recently celebrated a high-profile 15th anniversary at the Gershwin Theatre, broke its own house record, taking in $3,411,819.00. Overall, Broadway took in a gross of $57,807,272.33, a significant increase over last year's holiday-week box office of $50,354,112.35.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending December 30.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($4,041,493.00)
2. The Lion King ($3,696,974.00)*
3. Wicked ($3,411,819.00)*
4. The Illusionists—Magic of the Holidays ($2,978,348.70)**
5. Frozen ($2,624,495.00)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Head Over Heels ($383,200.00)*
4. True West ($278,726.90)+
3. Choir Boy ($258,753.50)
2. Torch Song ($244,596.00)
1. Ruben & Clay's First Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show ($163,429.30)*

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (104.41%)*
2. Once On This Island (103.13%)
3. Come From Away (102.11%)*
4. Hamilton (101.87%)*
5. To Kill a Mockingbird (101.67%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (78.18%)*
4. Head Over Heels (73.80%)*
3. Torch Song (70.71%)
2. The New One (65.88%)
1. Ruben & Clay's First Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show (26.78%)*

*Number based on nine performances
**Number based on 16 performances
+Number based on four preview performances

Source: The Broadway League

