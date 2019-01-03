Nine Inspiring Female Vocalists Offer an Empowering Medley of Songs from The Lion King

Twenty years into its Broadway run, The Lion King is still a mega Broadway hit. In celebration of the sold-out sensation, Michael Korte, the producer who gave us #HAM4BEY and Evolution of Lin-Manuel Miranda, has shown off his love of Disney's Tony-winning hit with a gorgeous new video tribute. Korte brought together nine power-voiced female performers for a mashup titled "Queens Sing King," filmed by Baxter Stapleton and arranged by Bryson Camper. Watch vocalists Lisa Oduor-Noah, Trenyce, Jada Somiah, Shaylin, Jada Arnell, Jeniffer Criss, Bryce Charles, Lencia Kebede and Dottie below—and make plans soon to experience The Lion King for yourself at the Minskoff Theatre.



