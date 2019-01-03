Sponsored
Nine Inspiring Female Vocalists Offer an Empowering Medley of Songs from The Lion King

by Broadway.com Staff • Jan 3, 2019

Twenty years into its Broadway run, The Lion King is still a mega Broadway hit. In celebration of the sold-out sensation, Michael Korte, the producer who gave us #HAM4BEY and Evolution of Lin-Manuel Miranda, has shown off his love of Disney's Tony-winning hit with a gorgeous new video tribute. Korte brought together nine power-voiced female performers for a mashup titled "Queens Sing King," filmed by Baxter Stapleton and arranged by Bryson Camper. Watch vocalists Lisa Oduor-Noah, Trenyce, Jada Somiah, Shaylin, Jada Arnell, Jeniffer Criss, Bryce Charles, Lencia Kebede and Dottie below—and make plans soon to experience The Lion King for yourself at the Minskoff Theatre.

The Lion King

Experience the circle of life as Disney’s beloved film comes to eye-popping life onstage.
