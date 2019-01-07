This Week's #LiveAtFive Guests Include Tony Winner David Cromer, King Kong's Christiani Pitts & More!

Broadway.com #LiveAtFive is a daily news show on Facebook Live, in which Broadway.com editors discuss what's going on in the theater community and chat with stage stars about their current and upcoming projects.

Get to know the guests who will appear on #LiveAtFive during the week of January 7.

January 7 - Mamie Parris, School of Rock

Mamie Parris is currently starring in School of Rock as Rosalie Mullins. She has previously appeared on Broadway in Cats, Ragtime, On the Twentieth Century, 110 in the Shade and The Drowsy Chaperone. She travelled across the country in the national tours of Wicked, Legally Blonde and 9 to 5. Parris has been seen on screen in A Standup Guy, The Blacklist and State of Affairs. Don't miss this rockin' live interview on Monday, January 7.

January 8 - Clarke Thorell, My Fair Lady

Clarke Thorell can be seen as Professor Zoltan Karpathy in Lincoln Center Theater's My Fair Lady and will be a #LiveAtFive guest on Tuesday, January 8. His Broadway credits include The Front Page, Annie, Hairspray, Titanic, Sinatra, Mamma Mia! and The Who’s Tommy. Thorell has appeared on screen in The Post, Men in Black III, The Winning Season, Elementary, The Good Wife, 30 Rock, The Sopranos and more. Be sure to watch the live interview to ask Thorell all your questions.

January 9 - Kaley Ann Voorhees, The Phantom of the Opera

Kaley Ann Voorhees is currently singing the music of the night as Christine Daaé full-time in The Phantom of the Opera. Voorhees was previously the alternate Christine where she became the youngest actress to play Christine in the New York production. She also appeared in the Harold Prince revue Prince of Broadway and made her opera debut this winter in New York City Opera's Candide. Tune in to this live interview on Wednesday, January 9, to learn all about being a leading lady in the longest-running Broadway show.

January 10 - David Cromer, The Waverly Gallery

David Cromer is starring in The Waverly Gallery and will appear on #LiveAtFive on Thursday, January 10. A Tony winner for directing The Band's Visit, Cromer has also directed Broadway shows The House of Blue Leaves and Brighton Beach Memoirs. He has also appeared as a performer in A Raisin in the Sun. Cromer has received a Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, three Obie Awards, three Lucille Lortel Awards, a Joe A. Callaway Award, four Jeff Awards, and in 2010 was made a MacArthur Foundation Fellow. Watch the live interview to ask the acclaimed actor/director all your questions!

January 11 - Christiani Pitts, King Kong

Christiani Pitts is currently playing leading lady Ann Darrow in King Kong and will be a #LiveAtFive guest on Friday, January 11. Pitts has previously appeared on Broadway in A Bronx Tale and her regional credits include Rent, Aida, Big Fish and Cabaret. She has been seen on screen in Big Momma’s House 3 and Like Father Like Son. Don't miss out on this larger than life interview!

