Jonah Platt Among Newest Batch of Guest Stars Set for Off-Broadway's Nassim

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 3, 2019
Jonah Platt
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Barrow Street Theatricals has announced the newest round of rotating guest actors for the American premiere of Nassim by celebrated Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour (White Rabbit Red Rabbit), featuring direction by Omar Elerian. Among the lineup of stars is Jonah Platt (Wicked), Susan Pourfar (Tribes) and Natalie Walker (Horrible Histories). The full list of upcoming guest stars is below.

Tuesday, January 8 at 7:30pm—Jeremy Beiler
Wednesday, January 9 at 7:30pm—Jennifer Van Dyck
Thursday, January 10 at 2:30pm—Andy Grotelueschen
Friday, January 11 at 7:30pm—Jonah Platt
Saturday, January 12 at 2:30pm—Brian Dykstra
Saturday, January 12 at 7:30pm—Desmin Borges
Sunday, January 13 at 2:30pm—Susan Pourfar
Sunday, January 13 at 7:30pm—Natalie Walker

Nassim uses theatrical devices to explore the power of language, with a special guest star appearing at every performance. As previously announced, Barrow Street Theatricals, formerly Barrow Street Theatre, has moved uptown to City Center just for this production, which began previews on December 6 and opened on December 12.

Additional rotating guest actors will be announced shortly.

Nassim

The American premiere of Nassim Soleimanpour’s new work.
Newsletters