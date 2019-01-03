Jonah Platt Among Newest Batch of Guest Stars Set for Off-Broadway's Nassim

Barrow Street Theatricals has announced the newest round of rotating guest actors for the American premiere of Nassim by celebrated Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour (White Rabbit Red Rabbit), featuring direction by Omar Elerian. Among the lineup of stars is Jonah Platt (Wicked), Susan Pourfar (Tribes) and Natalie Walker (Horrible Histories). The full list of upcoming guest stars is below.



Tuesday, January 8 at 7:30pm—Jeremy Beiler

Wednesday, January 9 at 7:30pm—Jennifer Van Dyck

Thursday, January 10 at 2:30pm—Andy Grotelueschen

Friday, January 11 at 7:30pm—Jonah Platt

Saturday, January 12 at 2:30pm—Brian Dykstra

Saturday, January 12 at 7:30pm—Desmin Borges

Sunday, January 13 at 2:30pm—Susan Pourfar

Sunday, January 13 at 7:30pm—Natalie Walker



Nassim uses theatrical devices to explore the power of language, with a special guest star appearing at every performance. As previously announced, Barrow Street Theatricals, formerly Barrow Street Theatre, has moved uptown to City Center just for this production, which began previews on December 6 and opened on December 12.



Additional rotating guest actors will be announced shortly.