Sara Bareilles & Gavin Creel Kick Off Performances in Waitress on Broadway

Sara Bareilles, the Tony-nominated songwriter of Waitress, rejoins the hit musical in the role of Jenna on January 7. She is joined by Tony winner Gavin Creel, who steps into the tuner for the first time as Dr. Pomatter. The pair is slated to play a limited engagement through February 3.



Grammy nominee Bareilles twice previously starred as Jenna in the hit musical for which she penned the score. In addition to her Tony nom for composing Waitress, she was nominated for writing the SpongeBob SquarePants act-two opener "Poor Pirates."



Creel earned a 2017 Tony Award for his turn as Cornelius Hackl in Hello, Dolly! His other Broadway credits include Tony-nommed turns in Thoroughly Modern Millie and Hair, as well as performances in La Cage aux Folles and She Loves Me. He also reprised his Olivier-winning turn as Elder Price in The Book of Mormon on Broadway.



Also joining the cast on January 7 is Tony nominee Larry Marshall, returning to the role of Old Joe following a 2017 engagement in the musical. The current Broadway company also includes Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as Ogie, Charity Angél Dawson as Becky, Benny Elledge as Cal, Lenne Klingaman as Dawn and Ben Thompson as Earl.



With a book by Jessie Nelson and a score and orchestrations by Bareilles, Waitress is directed by Diane Paulus, with choreography by Lorin Latarro and musical supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.



Get to know the excited new co-stars in the Broadway.com Show segment below.



