Rebecca Naomi Jones, Damon Daunno, Ali Stroker Will Transfer with Reimagined Oklahoma! to Broadway

by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 19, 2019
Rebecca Naomi Jones & Damon Daunno in "Oklahoma!" at St. Ann's Warehouse
(Photo: Teddy Wolff)

Oh, what a beautiful mornin'! Casting is set for the upcoming Broadway transfer of Daniel Fish's innovative new take on Oklahoma! The previously announced production will begin previews on March 19 with an opening night set for April 7 at the Circle in the Square Theatre. The revival will play a limited run through September 1.

New to the cast is Will Brill (You Can't Take It With You) as Ali Hakim. He joins pre-Broadway cast members Damon Daunno as Curly McLain, Rebecca Naomi Jones as Laurey, Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry, Ali Stroker as Ado Annie, two-time Tony nominee Mary Testa as Aunt Eller, James Davis as Will Parker, Mitch Tebo as Andrew Carnes, Mallory Portnoy as Gertie Cummings, Anthony Cason as Cord Elam and Will Mann as Mike, along with lead dancer Gabrielle Hamilton.

The interior of the Circle in the Square will be repurposed as a community hall for the production, which coincides with the iconic Rodgers & Hammerstein musical's 75th anniversary. The intimate staging features a seven-piece band and chili served to the audience at intermission.

The production was originally developed and presented at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Bard College in 2015. A more recent production played Brooklyn's St. Ann's Warehouse in 2018.

Ali Stroker in Oklahoma! at St. Ann's Warehouse
(Photo: Teddy Wolff)

Daniel Fish's innovative new production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic arrives on Broadway.
