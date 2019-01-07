Sponsored
Broadway Grosses: Tony-Winning Once On This Island Dances Out to Packed Houses

The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Jan 7, 2019
Hailey Kilgore in "Once On This Island"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Michael Arden's celebrated, Tony-winning revival of Once On This Island concluded its run this past weekend, playing a final slate of performances filled with cheering standing-room-only crowds. The show packed the in-the-round Circle in the Square Theatre to 103.77% capacity, taking in a strong gross of $727,235.50 in its last week on Broadway. Two other exiting shows also saw stronger numbers than usual, with the Go-Go's musical Head Over Heels taking in $342,866.50 and filling the Hudson Theatre to 87.64% capacity and the revival of Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song posting a gross of $276,173.40 and packing the small Hayes Theater to 85.47%. Across the board, Broadway took in $37,530,273.10, a decrease from the holiday week prior, which saw a gross of $57,807,272.33.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending January 6.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,344,261.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,468,269.00)
3. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,251,788.00)
4. Wicked ($2,040,256.00)
5. Frozen ($1,675,853.50)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. The New One ($353,461.50)
4. The Waverly Gallery ($345,186.00)*
3. Head Over Heels ($342,866.50)*
2. Torch Song ($276,173.40)
1. Choir Boy ($239,473.50)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Once On This Island (103.77%)
2. The Book of Mormon (103.76%)
3. Come From Away (102.09%)
4. Hamilton (101.79%)
5. To Kill a Mockingbird (101.63%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Chicago (79.75%)
4. Kinky Boots (70.66%)
3. Waitress (65.91%)
2. King Kong (65.76%)*
1. The New One (59.91%)

*Number based on seven performances

Source: The Broadway League

