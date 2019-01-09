Sponsored
Casting Set for West End Transfer of Anne Washburn's The Twilight Zone

by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 9, 2019
Neil Haigh in "The Twilight Zone" at the Almeida Theatre
(Photo: Marc Brenner)

Full casting has been announced for the highly anticipated West End transfer of Anne Washburn's stirring Twilight Zone stage play. The previously announced production, directed by Richard Jones, will begin performances on March 4 at the Ambassadors Theatre. The West End mounting follows a celebrated debut engagement at the Almeida Theatre.

Reprising their acclaimed performances from the Almeida run will be Oliver Alvin-Wilson, Adrianna Bertola and Neil Haigh, who will be joined for the West End premiere by Alisha Bailey, Natasha J Barnes, Nicholas Karimi, Dan Crossley, Dyfan Dwyfor, Lauren O'Neill and Matthew Steer.

Based on stories by Twilight Zone creator Rod Serling with Charles Beaumont and Richard Matheson, the stage work tips its hat to the 1960s TV series in which ordinary people find themselves in extraordinary circumstances and attempt to solve them in a remarkable way.

The Twilight Zone features scenic design by Paul Steinberg, costume design by Nicky Gillibrand, lighting design by Mimi Jordan Sherin, sound design by Christopher Shutt, movement direction by Aletta Collins and illusions by Richard Wiseman.

 

