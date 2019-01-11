Melissa Gilbert, Michael Cerveris & More to Make Guest Appearances in Off-Broadway's Nassim

Barrow Street Theatricals has announced the newest round of rotating guest actors for the American premiere of Nassim by celebrated Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour (White Rabbit Red Rabbit), featuring direction by Omar Elerian. Joining the recently announced lineup of stars is Emmy nominee Melissa Gilbert (Little House on the Prairie), two-time Tony winner Michael Cerveris (Fun Home) and two-time Tony winner Katie Finneran (Promises, Promises). The full list of upcoming guest stars is below.



Tuesday, January 15 at 7:30pm—Deirdre O’Connell

Wednesday, January 16 at 7:30pm—Quincy Tyler Bernstine

Thursday, January 17 at 7:30pm—Jennifer Lim

Friday, January 18 at 7:30pm—Maria Dizzia

Saturday, January 19 at 2:30pm—Melissa Gilbert

Saturday, January 19 at 7:30pm—Kathy Najimy

Sunday, January 20 at 2:30pm—Jessica Hecht

Sunday, January 20 at 7:30pm—Dagmara Domincyzk

Tuesday, January 22 at 7:30pm—Geraldine Hughes

Wednesday, January 23 at 7:30pm—Martin Moran

Thursday, January 24 at 7:30pm—Lisa Joyce

Friday, January 25 at 7:30pm—Molly Bernard

Saturday, January 26 at 2:30pm—Amanda Quaid

Saturday, January 26 at 7:30pm—Katie Finneran

Sunday, January 27 at 7:30pm—Michael Cerveris

Tuesday, January 29 at 7:30pm—Henry Stram

Wednesday, January 30 at 7:30pm—Jonathan Tolins

Thursday, January 31 at 7:30pm—James Waterston



Nassim uses theatrical devices to explore the power of language, with a special guest star appearing at every performance. Barrow Street Theatricals, formerly Barrow Street Theatre, has moved uptown to City Center just for this production, which began previews on December 6 and opened on December 12.



Additional rotating guest actors will be announced shortly.