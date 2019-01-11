Sponsored
Melissa Gilbert, Michael Cerveris & More to Make Guest Appearances in Off-Broadway's Nassim

by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 11, 2019
Barrow Street Theatricals has announced the newest round of rotating guest actors for the American premiere of Nassim by celebrated Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour (White Rabbit Red Rabbit), featuring direction by Omar Elerian. Joining the recently announced lineup of stars is Emmy nominee Melissa Gilbert (Little House on the Prairie), two-time Tony winner Michael Cerveris (Fun Home) and two-time Tony winner Katie Finneran (Promises, Promises). The full list of upcoming guest stars is below.

Tuesday, January 15 at 7:30pm—Deirdre O’Connell
Wednesday, January 16 at 7:30pm—Quincy Tyler Bernstine
Thursday, January 17 at 7:30pm—Jennifer Lim
Friday, January 18 at 7:30pm—Maria Dizzia
Saturday, January 19 at 2:30pm—Melissa Gilbert
Saturday, January 19 at 7:30pm—Kathy Najimy
Sunday, January 20 at 2:30pm—Jessica Hecht
Sunday, January 20 at 7:30pm—Dagmara Domincyzk
Tuesday, January 22 at 7:30pm—Geraldine Hughes
Wednesday, January 23 at 7:30pm—Martin Moran
Thursday, January 24 at 7:30pm—Lisa Joyce
Friday, January 25 at 7:30pm—Molly Bernard
Saturday, January 26 at 2:30pm—Amanda Quaid
Saturday, January 26 at 7:30pm—Katie Finneran
Sunday, January 27 at 7:30pm—Michael Cerveris
Tuesday, January 29 at 7:30pm—Henry Stram
Wednesday, January 30 at 7:30pm—Jonathan Tolins
Thursday, January 31 at 7:30pm—James Waterston

Nassim uses theatrical devices to explore the power of language, with a special guest star appearing at every performance. Barrow Street Theatricals, formerly Barrow Street Theatre, has moved uptown to City Center just for this production, which began previews on December 6 and opened on December 12.

Additional rotating guest actors will be announced shortly.

